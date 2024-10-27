GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Family blocks road after man dies in police custody in Lucknow; police synonymous with brutality, says Priyanka

An FIR has been registered against Chinhat SHO Ashwani Chaturvedi and others on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy

Updated - October 27, 2024 09:05 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: AFP

The death of a 32-year-old trader in police custody in Lucknow led to outrage on Sunday (October 27, 2024) with victim’s family and residents blocking a Vibhuti Khand road, where several ministers’s houses are located, in the Uttar Pradesh capital demanding justice and compensation. The family alleged that Mohit Pandey was brutally assaulted on Saturday (October 26, 2024) night resulting in his death and that the police transported him to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here in an attempt to conceal the incident.

Family alleges police brutality

“On October 25, my son and one Aadesh had a minor altercation and both of them called police. The police took my son to the Chinhat police station and later when my elder son went to see him, the police locked him up too claiming that he was intoxicated. They let Aadesh go as his uncle was a political leader. Before locking up both my sons together, police beat up Mohit so severely, that he died in the lock-up. They didn’t allow us to meet him and later transported him to the Lohia Hospital where he was declared dead,” said Tapeshwari Devi, the mother of Mohit Pandey.

Also read: Data | Five States including Tamil Nadu recorded over 100 custodial deaths but zero police convictions between 2001-18

An FIR has been registered against Ashwani Chaturvedi, the station house officer (SHO) of the Chinhat police station in Lucknow, and others on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy based on a complaint.

In the wake of the alleged custodial death, opposition parties targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that it was running a jungle raj in U.P. where police had become synonymous with brutality.

Parties seek action against police for custodial death of tribal man in Tripura

“In U.P.’s Lucknow, police detained two youths and one died the next morning. This is the second death in police custody in U.P. in a fortnight. The family alleges that the police murdered their son. Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country in deaths in police custody. The BJP has established such a jungle raj in the State where police have become synonymous with brutality. Where the law keepers themselves are taking lives, from whom should the public expect justice?” senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked in a post on X.

Mayawati demands strict action against police over Dalit man’s death in custody

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said that ‘police custody’ in the State should be renamed as ‘torture house’. “This is the second news of ‘death (read murder) in police custody’ in the Uttar Pradesh capital in the last 16 days. The government, which is an expert in changing names, should now change the name of ‘police custody’ to ‘torture house’. Every demand of the victim’s family should be met, we are with them,” Mr. Yadav said.

Published - October 27, 2024 09:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh / police / death / human rights

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.