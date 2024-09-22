Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad’s son booked for assaulting man

The Ayodhya Police have registered a case against Ajit Prasad, son of Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency Awadhesh Prasad, and six others on charges of assaulting, kidnapping and threatening a man.

Based on a complaint from Ravi Tiwari, a resident of Paliya Risali village, the Kotwali police in Ayodhya registered an FIR against the six, alleging that they assaulted the man near the State Bank of India’s main branch in Faizabad town on Sunday (September 21, 2024) afternoon over a dispute in a land purchase.

“We have registered a case of assaulting, taking hostage and threatening the complainant. After investigating the CCTV camera footage, it has come to notice that the accused on five cars approached the complainant and took him with them. We are investigating further,” said Arun Kumar Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ayodhya.

Ajit Prasad is involved in property dealing, and was likely to get the SP ticket to contest the upcoming Milkipur assembly bypoll. The seat fell vacant after its MLA Awadhesh Prasad was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2024 general elections.