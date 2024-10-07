Derogatory remarks against any religion unacceptable, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday (October 7, 2024) that derogatory remarks against any faith or sect are unacceptable, but anarchy in the name of protest will also not be tolerated. Mr. Adityanath was speaking at a meeting with senior officials that reviewed the law-and-order situation. The CM’s remarks follow objectionable remarks against the Prophet Muhammad by the priest Yati Narsinghanand.

The alleged defamatory comments led to tension in various parts of U.P., with stone-pelting reported in Saharanpur. “Derogatory remarks against deities, great figures, or saints of any caste, religion, or sect are unacceptable. Anarchy in the name of protest will not be tolerated either. Anyone who makes derogatory remarks will be dealt with strictly under the law. People of all religions and sects must show mutual respect,” said Mr. Adityanath. “Every citizen should have a sense of gratitude towards great figures, but this cannot be imposed on anyone,” he added.

The U.P. CM said that anarchy, vandalism, or arson in the name of protest will not be tolerated, warning that anyone attempting such violence will face the consequences. Mr. Adityanath directed that every district and police station must ensure the Sharadiya Navratri and Vijayadashami festivals are celebrated in an atmosphere of joy, peace, and harmony.

“Identify those who seek to disrupt the environment and take strict action. Deal firmly with anyone acting against the law,” he added.