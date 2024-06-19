GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Demolition drive in Lucknow: More than 1,200 illegal structures razed in Akbarnagar

“Around 1,169 illegal residential properties and more than 100 commercial properties were demolished using heavy machinery, including bulldozers,” officials said.

Published - June 19, 2024 12:45 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Excavators being used to demolish illegal constructions along the Kukrail river, at Akbarnagar in Lucknow. File

Excavators being used to demolish illegal constructions along the Kukrail river, at Akbarnagar in Lucknow. File | Photo Credit: PTI

“The demolition work of illegal buildings on the river bed of Kukrail river in Akbarnagar has been completed,” officials of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on June 19 said.

“Around 1,169 illegal residential properties and more than 100 commercial properties were demolished using heavy machinery, including bulldozers,” they said.

The demolition work to vacate the illegal encroachment over an area of 24.5 acre land began in December last year. More than 1,320 illegal structures, including the religious places of both Hindu and Muslim communities, have been demolished in the area.

The LDA officials said that around 100 buildings were demolished on June 18 and added the work of clearing the debris will be undertaken now.

The families living in Akbarnagar who lost their houses have been provided alternate accommodation under the PM Awas Yojna in other part of the city. More than 1,800 families of Akbarnagar have received the accommodation. The State government has proposed to develop an eco-tourism hub in the area.

