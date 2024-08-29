Dalits living in fear, Rahul Gandhi writes to U.P. CM Yogi over Rae Bareli murder

A Congress delegation led by Amethi MP K.L. Sharma, senior leader Pramod Tiwari on Thursday (August 29, 2024) in Lucknow submitted a letter to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Deepak Kumar addressed to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath written by Lok Sabha member from Rae Bareli and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi demanding immediate arrest of the main accused Vishal Singh in the murder case of one Arjun Pasi, hailing from the Dalit community in Rae Bareli.

Mr. Gandhi added that it is believed political patronage is being given to the main accused, who is on the run since more than two weeks.

“Last week, when I met the victim’s family, I was told that six out of seven named accused have been arrested, but the main accused Vishal Singh is still at large. The family members and other villagers brought it in my notice that Vishal Singh enjoys political patronage which is leading to him being not getting arrested. With over weeks of the incident and the main accused remaining free, the victim’s family and local Dalit community is living in fear and deprive of justice. I request you to make sure that the main accused gets arrested, so the victim’s family can get justice,” Mr. Gandhi wrote in the letter to the U.P. CM.

Earlier, on August 20, Mr. Gandhi visited the deceased’s family, and alleged that the administration is not taking action against the mastermind.

“We are demanding justice here. The entire family has been threatened. No action is happening here. The SP here is not taking action against the mastermind, he is arresting small people. I want that every section of society should be respected in Uttar Pradesh and everyone should get justice. We are not going to step back until this family gets justice,” he told reporters. In the incident the accused shot dead the victim on August 11.

