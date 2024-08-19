ADVERTISEMENT

Dalit nurse raped by doctor in U.P. hospital, 3 held

Published - August 19, 2024 04:38 pm IST - Moradabad

According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, the incident occurred around midnight on Sunday (August 18, 2024)

PTI

Picture used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

A Dalit nurse was allegedly raped by a doctor after being held hostage inside a private hospital, police said on Monday (August 19, 2024).

According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, the incident occurred around midnight on Sunday (August 18, 2024). Three people were arrested in the case, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena said.

On Saturday (August 17, 2024) evening, the victim (20) went to the hospital for her duty at 7 p.m. She had been working there for the last seven months. Late night, another nurse, Mehnaz, asked her to meet Dr. Shahnawaz in his room. When she refused to do so, Mehnaz and a ward boy, Junaid, forcibly took her to a room on the top floor of the hospital and locked it from the outside, Mr. Meena said.

Later, Dr. Shahnawaz entered the room and raped her after holding her hostage, Mr. Meena added. He also threatened to kill her and also hurled casteist slurs.

While police arrested the three accused, on the instructions of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kuldeep Singh, the hospital was sealed after inspection by the health department team on Sunday evening. Further investigation is underway, the SP said.

