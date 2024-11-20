Court-ordered survey carried out after Jama Masjid in U.P.’s Sambhal is claimed to be a temple

After Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, another 16th century mosque of the Mughal era, the Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, now finds itself mired in a controversy regarding its origin. Following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain in the court of the civil judge at Sambhal, a survey was carried out on Tuesday evening in the presence of the local police and members of the mosque’s management committee. The court had appointed lawyer Ramesh Raghav as the Advocate Commissioner for the survey, which was carried out under the supervision of the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police.

“What is there to find out? It has been a mosque for 500 years. Regular namaaz is offered here unlike the Babri Masjid. Still a survey was carried out within hours of the court order,” a committee member claimed, adding, “Nothing was found. No idol, nothing.”

The residents of Sambhal protested the arrival of the police contingent and the mosque survey. However, the intervention of the local MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq pacified them and the survey was carried out. The findings will be presented before the court at the next hearing scheduled for November 29.

The petition claimed that the mosque was originally a Hari Har temple within mohalla Kot Purvi and was converted to a mosque in 1529. It said that the Archaeological Survey of India is under obligation “to manage and to have complete control” over the said place of worship. It was also alleged that the mosque’s management committee did not allow a plaintiff to enter the mosque when he attempted to go there in July this year. The plaintiffs, including Hari Shanker Jain, Rishiraj Giri and others, have made the Government of India, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Sambhal Jama Masjid committee parties to the dispute. Mr. Jain is the petitioner in the Varanasi and Mathura mosque-temple disputes too.

Responding to a slew of petitions targeting mosques built in medieval India, Mahmood Madani, president, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind said, “The nation continues to suffer from the wounds of the Babri Masjid’s demolition. To avoid such incidents, the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, was enacted to safeguard the religious character of all places of worship as they stood on August 15, 1947. Even the Supreme Court, in its Ayodhya verdict, emphasised the significance of this law. However, it is alarming to see this legislation being disregarded in recent judicial actions. Digging up the past has no end.”

Incidentally, the Jama Masjid in Sambhal was one of the three mosques built during Babur’s five-year reign between 1526 and 1530, the other two being the mosque at Panipat and the now demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. Noted scholar Howard Crane writes in The Patronage of Babur and the Origins of Mughal Architecture, “Located on a hill at the centre of Sambhal, it consists of a sanctuary formed of a large, square mihrab hall with battered walls, covered by a dome on squinches….A versified Persian inscription in the mihrab states that Babur ordered the construction of this mosque by Hindu Beg Qucin in December 1526.” He also compared it to the Jama Masjid at Budaun which too is facing allegations of having originally been a Hindu temple.

The Jamiat has offered to extend legal help to the mosque management committee in the dispute.