ADVERTISEMENT

Constable deployed for BJP leader's security dies of 'accidental' gunshot wound in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur

Updated - September 08, 2024 11:13 am IST - Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh)

“Preliminary investigations suggest that his firearm went off ‘accidentally’ while the constable was cleaning it. The constable’s family members have been informed,” police said

PTI

Representational image only.

“A 30-year-old police constable deployed for the security of a BJP leader died allegedly after his rifle accidentally went off in Uttar Pradesh district Jaunpur,” an official said on Sunday (September 8, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ratnesh Prajapati was part of the security detail of BJP leader Manoj Singh,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh.

“Prajapati suffered a bullet injury and was taken to a hospital in a serious condition. He died during treatment,” he added.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that his firearm went off accidentally while the constable was cleaning it. The constable’s family members have been informed,” the police said and added that a detailed probe was under way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

BJP leader Singh, a former vice-president of the Allahabad University Students' Union, was the saffron party's candidate in the 2020 Assembly bypoll from Malhani.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US