Congress slams U.P. government after family of four killed in Amethi; Rahul speaks to victims’ kin

The Congress hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday over the murder of a man, his wife and their two children in Amethi on October 3.

The Congress said the incident showed that the rule of law has been “destroyed” in the State with people not safe even in their homes. Party leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to the family of the victims.

“Rahul Gandhi reached out to the family and assured them of every help in their fight for justice. We stand with the people of Uttar Pradesh. There is no rule of law under the Bharatiya Janata Party. Criminals are emboldened, thinking they can get away killing people,” said Anil Yadav, general secretary of the State Congress.

Alleging that the government has done little to end “this terror”, Ajay Rai, the chief of Uttar Pradesh Congress, said, “The murder of a husband, wife and two innocent children inside their house in Amethi shows that due to the poor law and order situation of the Yogi government, people are not safe even inside their homes. The rule of law has been destroyed in the state.”

On October 3, a schoolteacher, his wife and their daughters aged six and two, were shot dead. The victims, from a Scheduled Caste community, have been identified as Sunil Kumar, 35, Poonam Bharti, Laado, 6, and Shrishti, 2. All four were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead.

Weeks ago, Poonam had filed a harassment and threat to life complaint, along with sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, against Chandan Verma, a resident of Raebareli. Multiple police teams have been formed to nab Verma, the suspect.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured strictest action in the case. “The incident that happened in Amethi is highly condemnable and unforgivable. My condolences are with the bereaved family. The U.P. government stands with the victim’s family in this hour of grief. The culprits will not be spared at any cost, strictest legal action will be taken against them,” he wrote on X.

