Congress' Baghpat district president removed after objectionable video surfaces

The Congress' Baghpat district president Yunus Chaudhary has been removed from his post after a video purportedly showing him in an objectionable position surfaced on social media, according to the party.

Chaudhary, however, claimed the video was edited and manipulated by his rivals as part of a political conspiracy against him.

The video purportedly shows Chaudhary engaging in indecent behaviour with a woman.

Baghpat Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya said no formal complaint has been received so far in connection with the incident.

"If a complaint is filed, appropriate legal action will be taken according to the law," he said.

Speaking to PTI on Saturday evening, Congress State Spokesperson Abhimanyu Tyagi said Chaudhary has been removed from his post.

"I spoke to State President Ajay Rai, who confirmed that Yunus Chaudhary has been removed from his post as the district president of Baghpat," he said.

Mr. Tyagi said the video appeared on Friday, prompting the party leadership to take immediate action.

Asked if Chaudhary would also be expelled from the party, Mr. Tyagi said a decision in this regard would be taken by the party leadership soon.

Efforts to reach Yunus Chaudhary for comment were unsuccessful as he did not answer calls on his mobile phone.

However, in a statement on social media, Chaudhary claimed the video was part of a "political conspiracy" by his rivals who had "edited and circulated" it to tarnish his reputation.

