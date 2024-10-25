Coaches of two goods trains derailed in Meerut and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday (October 25, 2024), officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

No one was injured in the two incidents, they added.

Two coaches of a goods train derailed in the Kaiserganj area of Meerut, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Railway Superintendent, Moradabad, Ashutosh Shukla said the incident occurred while shunting the goods train and no one was injured.

He said two wheels of the two coaches of the goods train came off near the Meerut City station at around 9 am.

In a similar incident, two coaches of another goods train derailed near the Saharanpur railway station in the early hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

No injury was reported in the incident, the officials said.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala, Mandip Singh Bhatia said, "The derailed goods train, originating from Ferozepur, Punjab, was approaching the Saharanpur railway station when the incident occurred. The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation. Nobody was injured."

Despite the incident, rail traffic has not been affected and other trains are operating on their scheduled times, the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.