Coaches of goods trains derail in UP's Meerut, Saharanpur; no one hurt

Railway Superintendent, Moradabad, Ashutosh Shukla said the incident occurred while shunting the goods train

Updated - October 25, 2024 05:47 pm IST - Meerut/Saharanpur

PTI
Police and other officials at the site where a goods train derailed near Saharanpur, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

Police and other officials at the site where a goods train derailed near Saharanpur, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Coaches of two goods trains derailed in Meerut and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday (October 25, 2024), officials said.

No one was injured in the two incidents, they added.

Two coaches of a goods train derailed in the Kaiserganj area of Meerut, they said.

What are the stress factors for Indian Railways?

Railway Superintendent, Moradabad, Ashutosh Shukla said the incident occurred while shunting the goods train and no one was injured.

He said two wheels of the two coaches of the goods train came off near the Meerut City station at around 9 am.

In a similar incident, two coaches of another goods train derailed near the Saharanpur railway station in the early hours.

No injury was reported in the incident, the officials said.

What can the Railways do to stop accidents? | Explained

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala, Mandip Singh Bhatia said, "The derailed goods train, originating from Ferozepur, Punjab, was approaching the Saharanpur railway station when the incident occurred. The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation. Nobody was injured."

Despite the incident, rail traffic has not been affected and other trains are operating on their scheduled times, the officials said.

Published - October 25, 2024 05:46 pm IST

Related Topics

indian railways / railway accident

