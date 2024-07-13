CM Adityanath inaugurates Uttar Pradesh mango festival

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday in Lucknow that the State would be exporting 40 tonnes of mangoes to Japan and Malaysia. And for the first time in its 160-year history, Lucknow’s famous Dussehri is to be exported to the United States. He was inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh Mango Festival 2024 at Awadh Shilp Gram.

“Uttar Pradesh will export 40 tonnes of mangoes to Japan and Malaysia this year. For the first time in 160 years, the famous Dussehri mangoes from Lucknow are also being exported to the United States,” said Mr. Adityanath.

He added, “While the price of Dussehri mangoes in India ranges between ₹60 and ₹100 per kilogram, their price in the U.S. market has risen to ₹900 per kilogram. Considering duties, cargo, and airfare costs, sending one kilogram of mango to America could cost ₹250-300.”

The U.P. CM claimed that gardeners in the state produced 58 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes on 3,15,000 hectares of land, accounting for roughly 30 percent of the country’s mango production. He said that in collaboration with the Government of India, the U.P. government has established four pack houses in Saharanpur, Amroha, Lucknow, and Varanasi to support farmers.

Mr. Adityanath inaugurated a mango exhibition showcasing 120 varieties of special mangoes. The three-day mango festival, from July 12–14, features a mango-eating competition and a training seminar that has drawn mango farmers from U.P., Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

