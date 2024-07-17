Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath allays ‘demolition’ fears of residents in Lucknow

Emphasising that there cannot be any justification for putting red marks on houses in areas adjoining Kukrail river revival project, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 16 assured residents that those involved in such an act will be held accountable. Mr. Adityanath met house owners of Pant Nagar, Rahim Nagar, and Indraprastha Nagar, with an at alleviating fears and confusion after an atmosphere of fear gripped these areas amid irrigation department’s marking of the houses.

“The Chief Minister met residents of Pantnagar, Indraprastha Nagar and Rahim Nagar in Lucknow at his official residence. The CM clearly said that whether it is Pant Nagar or Indraprastha Nagar, the State government is committed to the safety and peaceful life of the people living there. In the said case, the flood plain zone of the river has been marked as per the orders of NGT,” a statement by the CM’s office read.

“The flood plain zone also includes private land, but there is neither any current need nor any proposal to vacate private land, no such issue regarding demolition of private buildings built on private land exists. The signs put up on building during flood plain zone marking have spread fear and confusion among the public. There was no justification for such an act, accountability should be fixed for this. Officials should immediately visit the area, remove fear and confusion among the people,” the statement said.

In the last few weeks officials of irrigation department put up red marks on several houses located in the Pant Nagar, Rahim Nagar, and Indraprastha Nagar localities in Lucknow. The houses purportedly came within 50 metres of the green belt on the Kukrail riverbed, a protected area, which led to fear of demolition among locals.

Some residents pasted copies of house and land registry papers along with bank loan, electricity bill, house tax etc. outside their homes asking what more documents are required to prove that houses are legal. Signboards and placards reading ‘Save our Shelter’ were also seen in the area housing more than 20,000 people.