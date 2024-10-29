ADVERTISEMENT

Chaos in Ghaziabad court, lawyers clash with police

Updated - October 29, 2024 05:03 pm IST - Ghaziabad

Purported video clips of the incident doing the rounds on social media showed a large number of police personnel and lawyers in a confrontation in the courtroom

PTI

Police arrive to control the situation after a ruckus at the Ghaziabad District Court following a heated exchange of words between a lawyer and a judge during a hearing, in Ghaziabad, Tuesday, October. 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lawyers and baton-wielding police personnel come to blows in a courtroom in Ghaziabad on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

It was not immediately clear what led to the altercation at the District and Sessions Court complex in the Raj Nagar area here and there were no immediate reports of any serious injuries.

However, purported video clips of the incident doing the rounds on social media showed a large number of police personnel and lawyers in a confrontation in the courtroom.

Some police personnel brandished batons, while one even wielded a wooden chair, gesturing as if to strike the opposing side.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A lawyer was also purportedly seen with a wound on his head in a related photo shared on social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US