Chaos in Ghaziabad court, lawyers clash with police

Lawyers and baton-wielding police personnel come to blows in a courtroom in Ghaziabad on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).

It was not immediately clear what led to the altercation at the District and Sessions Court complex in the Raj Nagar area here and there were no immediate reports of any serious injuries.

However, purported video clips of the incident doing the rounds on social media showed a large number of police personnel and lawyers in a confrontation in the courtroom.

Some police personnel brandished batons, while one even wielded a wooden chair, gesturing as if to strike the opposing side.

A lawyer was also purportedly seen with a wound on his head in a related photo shared on social media.