GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chaos in Ghaziabad court, lawyers clash with police

Purported video clips of the incident doing the rounds on social media showed a large number of police personnel and lawyers in a confrontation in the courtroom

Published - October 29, 2024 04:20 pm IST - Ghaziabad

PTI
Police arrive to control the situation after a ruckus at the Ghaziabad District Court following a heated exchange of words between a lawyer and a judge during a hearing, in Ghaziabad, Tuesday, October. 29, 2024.

Police arrive to control the situation after a ruckus at the Ghaziabad District Court following a heated exchange of words between a lawyer and a judge during a hearing, in Ghaziabad, Tuesday, October. 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lawyers and baton-wielding police personnel come to blows in a courtroom in Ghaziabad on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).

It was not immediately clear what led to the altercation at the District and Sessions Court complex in the Raj Nagar area here and there were no immediate reports of any serious injuries.

However, purported video clips of the incident doing the rounds on social media showed a large number of police personnel and lawyers in a confrontation in the courtroom.

Some police personnel brandished batons, while one even wielded a wooden chair, gesturing as if to strike the opposing side.

A lawyer was also purportedly seen with a wound on his head in a related photo shared on social media.

Published - October 29, 2024 04:20 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.