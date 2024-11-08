 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre will firmly put forth its stand before Supreme Court on question of AMU's minority status: BJP

BJP to strongly defend Aligarh Muslim University’s minority status in Supreme Court, overruling 1967 judgement

Updated - November 08, 2024 04:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Supreme Court overrules the 1967 decision and restores minority status to Aligarh Muslim University, emphasising autonomy and cultural preservation on Friday (November 8, 2024). File

The Supreme Court overrules the 1967 decision and restores minority status to Aligarh Muslim University, emphasising autonomy and cultural preservation on Friday (November 8, 2024). File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The BJP said on Friday (November 8, 2024) that the Centre will “firmly” put forth its stand on the question of Aligarh Muslim University's minority status when a new bench of the Supreme Court takes up the matter for hearing.

This came after the apex court deferred the question of Aligarh Muslim University's minority status to a new bench and overruled the 1967 judgement that said the university cannot be considered a minority institution since it was created by a central law.

SC verdict on AMU minority status: University’s teachers’ body welcomes judgment

“The Central Government, which is a party, will put forward its case very strongly. The Supreme Court, whose primary duty is to interpret the provisions of the Constitution, will do so,” BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference at the party headquarters about the development.

“The BJP is a party that believes in the Constitution,” he stressed.

What is the legal dispute over AMU’s minority status? | Explained

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya posted on X remarks of some of the political “stalwarts” who had opposed the granting of a minority tag to the Aligarh Muslim University during debates in Parliament in 1972.

“Here is a look at what some of the stalwarts had to say during parliamentary debates, opposing granting of minority tag to AMU,” wrote on X, posting remarks of former Education Minister S. Nural Hasan, then DMK MP CT Dhandapani and then Congress MP from Baramulla Syed Ahmed Aga.

Published - November 08, 2024 04:32 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / education / minority group / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.