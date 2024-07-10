ADVERTISEMENT

Census reveals surge in Sarus crane population across Uttar Pradesh

Published - July 10, 2024 09:54 pm IST - Lucknow

The survey highlighted that the Etawah Forest Division recorded the highest number of Sarus cranes at 3,289, an increase of 500, while the Mau Forest Division spotted six Sarus cranes for the first time in a decade

The Hindu Bureau

A pair of Sarus Crane spotted in a paddy farm. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The population of Sarus cranes in Uttar Pradesh is rising, according to the latest summer census conducted on June 20–21, 2024. It counted 19,918 Sarus cranes, an increase of 396 from last year’s count, State forest department officials said on Wednesday. The Sarus is the official bird of the State.

The survey highlighted that the Etawah Forest Division recorded the highest number of Sarus cranes at 3,289, an increase of 500, while the Mau Forest Division spotted six Sarus cranes for the first time in a decade. The summer census witnessed the participation of 10,000 citizens across U.P., for two days. In U.P. Sarus crane numbers have witnessed a consistent upward trend over the years: from 17,329 in 2021 to 19,188 in 2022, 19,522 in 2023, and 19,918 in 2024. 

In the 2024 summer census count of 10 forest divisions, Mainpuri recorded 2,945, Shahjahanpur 1,212, Auraiya 1,202, Kannauj 786, Hardoi 735, Sant Kabir Nagar 717, Kanpur Dehat 709, Gorakhpur 675, and Siddharth Nagar 673.

In 27 other forest divisions across U.P., the number of Sarus cranes was between 100 and 500, which includes Rae Bareli 428, Sitapur 427, Unnao 426, Bareilly 348, Lakhimpur 306, Banda 261, Barabanki 257, Firozabad 239, South Kheri 209, Aligarh, and Amethi 194.

