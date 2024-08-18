ADVERTISEMENT

Cancer medicines trigger radioactive alarm at Lucknow airport 

Published - August 18, 2024 02:50 am IST - Lucknow

Airport authorities called the NDRF and an area of roughly one kilometre around the site was evacuated as a precautionary measure

The Hindu Bureau

Staffers outside the Lucknow Airport after a radioactive alarm on August 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

An alarm for radioactive material went off at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on Saturday afternoon, triggering panic for a brief while.

The alarm went off at the cargo area of Terminal 3. Airport authorities called the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). An area of roughly one kilometre around the site was evacuated as a precautionary measure. An inspection revealed that a shipment containing cancer medicines had set off the alarm.

The incident did not impact flight operations at the airport, the busiest in Uttar Pradesh. 

“The NDRF, called in to ascertain the cause of the alarm, has declared the shipment safe. There were no casualties or injuries, and airport operations continued without disruption. No employee reported any health issues,” reads a statement from the Lucknow airport. 

