GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Bulldozer' not symbol of rule of law; Supreme Court fulfilled Centre's responsibility: Mayawati

When the general public does not agree with the bulldozer or any other matter, then the Centre should come forward and make uniform guidelines for the whole country, says BSP chief Mayawati

Published - September 18, 2024 11:34 am IST - Lucknow

PTI
BSP president Mayawati expressed serious concerns over the “rising” trend of using bulldozers. File

BSP president Mayawati expressed serious concerns over the “rising” trend of using bulldozers. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) expressed serious concerns over the "rising" trend of using bulldozers for demolitions, saying it does not symbolise a just rule of law.

The Bahujan Samaj Party supremo also stressed that the Centre and State governments must pay attention to the implementation of the Constitution and the rule of law.

Supreme Court stops illegal ‘bulldozer’ demolitions across the country till October 1

Her remarks came a day after the Supreme Court said there would be no demolition of properties, including of those accused of crime, till October 1 without its permission, while observing that even one instance of illegal demolition was against the "ethos" of the Constitution.

"Despite bulldozer demolition not being a symbol of the rule of law, the increasing trend of its use is a matter of concern. However, when the general public does not agree with the bulldozer or any other matter, then the Centre should come forward and make uniform guidelines for the whole country, which is not being done," Mayawati posted on X in Hindi.

Also Read: Putting the brakes on ‘bulldozer justice’

"Otherwise, in the case of bulldozer action, the Hon'ble Supreme Court would not have had to intervene and fulfil the responsibility of the central government, which was necessary. The central and state governments must pay attention to the implementation of the Constitution and the rule of law," she added.

Published - September 18, 2024 11:34 am IST

Related Topics

state politics / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.