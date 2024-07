Bulldozer action on Azam Khan’s resort in U.P.’s Rampur over illegal occupation

The Rampur district administration on July 9 demolished an encroachment in a resort owned by senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former MLA Azam Khan, who is currently lodged in Sitapur jail. The move was aimed at vacating 0.038 hectares of illegally occupied land inside the premises of the Humsafar Resort complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Pasiapur village.

A team led by sub-divisional magistrate Sadar Monika Singh and circle officer Ravi Khokhar along with the local police reached the premises with bulldozers and demolished the boundary wall, an overhead tank, and portion of a building inside the complex.

After the complaint of city MLA Akash Saxena, a case was filed in the court of Tehsildar Sadar by the district administration. It came to light that there are 0.038 hectares in the resort complex, which, the Tehsildar Court ordered to be vacated as illegal occupation. The court also ordered that compensation be recovered from Mr. Khan for the same.

Since the BJP came to power in U.P., more than six dozen cases have been registered against Mr. Khan on a range of charges, including cheating, land-grabbing, and criminal conspiracy.

Mr. Khan, who is considered the SP’s Muslim face, has been convicted in four cases since October 2022. The first conviction led to his losing his membership in Uttar Pradesh’s Vidhan Sabha, leading to a by-election for the Rampur seat, which was won by Mr. Saxena, the complainant in the current case. However, on Mr. Khan’s appeal against that first conviction, the lower court’s judgment was overturned, and he was acquitted in May 2023.