BSP works for the downtrodden and marginalised, Mayawati says in western U.P. 

April 23, 2024 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Monday alleged that parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress were engaged in the politics of personal gains while the BSP worked only for the welfare and happiness of all sections of society.

“It is only the BSP that works for the downtrodden and marginalised sections. Other parties are fully engaged for political gains,” Ms. Mayawati said, addressing an election rally in Bulandshahr. The BSP candidate is locked in a three-cornered contest with BJP candidate Bhola Singh and Congress candidate Shivram Valmiki. The Bulandshahr seat is going to the polls on April 26.

Ms. Mayawati, a former four-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, accused the BJP of making policies that led to poverty, unemployment, backwardness and migration, adding that other parties, including the SP and the Congress, also exploited the poor. “The BJP government’s policies lead to increase in poverty, unemployment, backwardness and migration, benefitting the rich people at the expense of the marginalised. The policies of the SP and Congress also lead to unemployment and poverty,” she said.

“Like the Congress, the BJP is continuously misusing the investigating agencies,” she said, blaming the Congress’ policies as the reason behind the grand old party’s decline. “Since Independence, the Congress was in power for the most amount of time, but due to its wrong policies, today, the Congress is out of power not only at the Centre but also in the States. The BJP is also doing the same by misusing government agencies,” Ms. Mayawati said.

She further targeted the BJP for oppressing minority communities and Dalits, and creating fear in the name of Hindutva. “The condition of Muslims and Dalit is very bad under the BJP regime. An atmosphere of fear is created in the name of Hindutva,” Ms. Mayawati said.

