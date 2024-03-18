BSP purposely kept its distance from the ‘money power of big capitalists’, says Mayawati

March 18, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - New Delhi

The BSP was among the few political parties, including the CPI(M), which have not accepted any donations through electoral bonds

In her first reaction to the electoral bonds scheme that has been declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of India, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday pointed out how the revelations over the past week on details pertaining to electoral bonds had demonstrated the use of “money power” to try and keep the public, and public interest, out of the nation’s politics. She added that the BSP has purposely kept its distance from “the money power of big capitalists and the rich to avoid this kind of quid pro quo”, further saying that this was why the governments she formed in Uttar Pradesh were able to take initiatives in the interest of the public and for public welfare; and to eliminate poverty and backwardness. ALSO READ Making sense of the electoral bonds data

“Other parties are mostly engaged in serving their own interests,” she said in a series of posts on social media platform X.

Ms. Mayawati’s party, the BSP, was among the few political parties, including the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), which have not accepted any donations through the electoral bonds.

Given the importance of the data on electoral bonds being released, and given that the country is headed to the Lok Sabha election in weeks, this issue has “special importance”.

“Only when a Bahujan-friendly government is formed in the country will people be able to get freedom from life-threatening inflation, rising poverty, unemployment, and the helpless life of backwardness. Else, the poor will keep getting poorer and the rich will keep getting richer,” Ms. Mayawati said.

After “corruption in defence deals, etc.”, the latest decision of the Supreme Court in striking down the electoral bonds scheme was a welcome step, Ms. Mayawati said, adding however, “continuous efforts are necessary to protect the Constitution and democracy”.

