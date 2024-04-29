BSP leader and Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand booked for poll code violation

April 29, 2024 04:37 am | Updated 04:37 am IST - Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh)

A case has been registered against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and party's chief Mayawati's political successor, Akash Anand for allegedly using unparliamentary words and made a statement to create enmity between people during a rally in Sitapur on Sunday, said police.

The rally organized by the BSP in support of Mahendra Yadav at Raja College campus in the Kotwali police station area of Sitapur on Sunday.Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, Chakresh Mishra, confirmed the registration of the FIR and said, "Under the Kotwali Nagar PS area...during rally of BSP...speaker of this party Akash Anand used unparliamentary words and made a statement to create enmity between people. Based on this, for the violation of the Moral Code of Conduct, a case was registered under sections 171C, 153B, 188, 505 (2) and RP Act 125" Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, is voting in all seven phases.

Voting for phase one was held on April 13 and polling for phase two is underway. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively. The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.