GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BSP leader and Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand booked for poll code violation

The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively

April 29, 2024 04:37 am | Updated 04:37 am IST - Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh)

ANI
A case has been registered against BSP leader Akash Anand for allegedly using unparliamentary words. File photo

A case has been registered against BSP leader Akash Anand for allegedly using unparliamentary words. File photo | Photo Credit: Nand Kumar

A case has been registered against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and party's chief Mayawati's political successor, Akash Anand for allegedly using unparliamentary words and made a statement to create enmity between people during a rally in Sitapur on Sunday, said police.

The rally organized by the BSP in support of Mahendra Yadav at Raja College campus in the Kotwali police station area of Sitapur on Sunday.Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, Chakresh Mishra, confirmed the registration of the FIR and said, "Under the Kotwali Nagar PS area...during rally of BSP...speaker of this party Akash Anand used unparliamentary words and made a statement to create enmity between people. Based on this, for the violation of the Moral Code of Conduct, a case was registered under sections 171C, 153B, 188, 505 (2) and RP Act 125" Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, is voting in all seven phases.

Voting for phase one was held on April 13 and polling for phase two is underway. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively. The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

Related Topics

Bahujan Samaj Party / Uttar Pradesh / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.