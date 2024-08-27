Bodies of two girls found outside in Uttar Pradesh

The bodies of two girls, aged 15 and 18, were found outside a village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehgarh on Tuesday (August 27, 2024), with police launching an investigation into what it prima facie believed to be a case of double suicide.

Superintendent of Police (Fathegarh) Alok Priyadarshi said the bodies were recovered outside a village in the Kayamganj police station area on Tuesday morning and a probe is underway in the matter.

"Upon being alerted about it, a local police team reached the spot for inspection. The girls are said to be 15 and 18 years old. They are said to be close friends and lived in the same neighbourhood.

" Priyadarshi said.

Prime facie it appears to be a case of suicide but the details could be ascertained only after the post-mortem report, he said.

The district police chief said a mobile phone was found near the tree and a SIM card from the clothes of one of the girls. These recovered items have been sent for further probe so that other details could be obtained.

The families of the girls have been contacted and a written complaint is being received from them, he said.

Police teams have been formed to crack the case, he added.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the numbers available here: