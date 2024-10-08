Blast at illegal firecracker making unit in U.P.; three police personnel suspended for negligence

Three police personnel were suspended on charges of negligence in connection with the blast at an illegal firecracker making unit at a house, while the death toll in the incident climbed to three, police said on Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

An FIR has been lodged at the Tarabganj police station.

The explosion had taken place at the house of Mohammad Farooq in Ragadganj village on Monday when some people were making firecrackers inside.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said that one of the injured identified as Ayaaz Mohammad alias Toofan (17) died during treatment late on Monday in Lucknow, taking the toll in the incident to three.

Two persons identified as Akash (15) and Lallu (30) had died earlier.

Based on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Subhash Vishvkarma an FIR has been lodged at Tarabganj police station against Ishak, Ayub alias Lallu, Akash alias Chhotu, Krishna Kumar, Ayaz alias Toofa, Azad and several unidentified persons under the Explosive Substances Act.

All of them are accused of locking the main gate of the house and illegally manufacturing firecrackers, the SP said.

Taking note of the negligence in discharging duty, Ragadganj police outpost in-charge Sunil Tiwari and beat constables Gaurav Mishra and Krishna Kumar have been suspended with immediate effect, he said.

In the wake of the incident, a campaign has been launched in the district to check illegal cracker manufacturing units.