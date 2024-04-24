BJP’s Hathras MP Rajveer Diler dies of heart attack

April 24, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Lucknow

The BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Hathras, Rajveer Singh Diler, died on Wednesday of a heart attack. He was 65.

Mr. Diler, who won the election in 2019, was not fielded by the party this time. He was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from Iglas in 2017 from which he resigned after winning the Lok Sabha seat.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed Mr. Diler’s death an “irreparable loss” for the BJP.

“The untimely demise of Shri Rajveer Singh Diler ji, MP from Hathras Lok Sabha constituency, is extremely sad and an irreparable loss for the BJP family. My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and their supporters to bear this immense loss,” wrote Mr. Adityanath on X.

Mr. Diler won the 2019 election from Hathras, a constituency reserved for the Scheduled Castes, by a margin of roughly 2,60,000 votes. He polled 6,84,299 votes against the Samajwadi Party candidate Ram Ji Suman who got 4,24,091 votes.