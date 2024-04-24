GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP’s Hathras MP Rajveer Diler dies of heart attack

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed Rajveer Singh Diler’s death an “irreparable loss” for the BJP

April 24, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar

The BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Hathras, Rajveer Singh Diler, died on Wednesday of a heart attack. He was 65.

Mr. Diler, who won the election in 2019, was not fielded by the party this time. He was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from Iglas in 2017 from which he resigned after winning the Lok Sabha seat.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed Mr. Diler’s death an “irreparable loss” for the BJP.

“The untimely demise of Shri Rajveer Singh Diler ji, MP from Hathras Lok Sabha constituency, is extremely sad and an irreparable loss for the BJP family. My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and their supporters to bear this immense loss,” wrote Mr. Adityanath on X.

Mr. Diler won the 2019 election from Hathras, a constituency reserved for the Scheduled Castes, by a margin of roughly 2,60,000 votes. He polled 6,84,299 votes against the Samajwadi Party candidate Ram Ji Suman who got 4,24,091 votes.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.