BJP playing with democratic values, the 2024 election is to save India’s Constitution: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing with the democratic values and the Constitution of India, adding that the 2024 Lok Sabha election is being held under “special circumstances” to save the values of the Indian republic.

“These BJP people are playing with the Constitution and democratic institutions. Neither are our farmers getting the right price for their crops, nor our youth are getting proper employment. They (the BJP) are playing with everyone’s future. The 2024 election is being held under special circumstances, where on one side there are people who want to run the country according to the Constitution, and on the other side are forces that are snatching away each and every power given to us by the Constitution,” Mr. Yadav, addressing an election rally in Bijnor in support of the SP’s candidate Deepak Saini, said.

The former U.P. Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly alleged that MLAs were bribed by the BJP, and cautioned voters against such deceiving tactics. “Our rights are being snatched away. Even the MLAs who were elected by your vote and support were swayed to their side through bribes. You made them win with your votes. They did not only deceive us, they also deceived common voters,” Mr. Yadav said.

Mr. Yadav brought up the Uttar Pradesh examination paper leak issue, alleging that tall claims of world class arrangements had gone into a tailspin with the leaks adversely impacting the lives of millions of youths and their families. “The exam paper has been leaked. Think about it. The government claimed that the paper cannot be leaked, we are making world class arrangements, the police recruitment paper will not be leaked. Did the paper get leaked or not? Such continuous leaks in U.P. under the BJP regime have adversely impacted the lives of many million of youths and their poor families,” the SP leader said.

Eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh vote in the first phase on April 19 — Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC reserved), Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit.

Mr. Yadav further cautioned people about the BJP’s slogan of “400 paar“(above 400), adding that it would only bring black laws with agricultural fields being handed over to big industrialists. “Think about it, these people who are raising the slogan of crossing 400, if they win 400, will the black laws be implemented or not? If they win 400, they will hand over our agriculture and the produce grown in our fields to big industrialists,” Mr. Yadav said.

