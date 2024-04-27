GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP 'deliberately' trying to leak exam papers to deny youth benefit of reservations: Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of leaking exam papers to deny reservation in UP government jobs, targets BJP on various issues

April 27, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - Kannauj (UP)

PTI
Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav addresses the public meeting organized in village Gahra of Kannauj on April 27,2024. Party MLA Rekha Verma also seen.

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav addresses the public meeting organized in village Gahra of Kannauj on April 27,2024. Party MLA Rekha Verma also seen. | Photo Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on April 27 attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that it is "deliberately" trying to leak question papers of government recruitment examinations to deny youngsters the benefit of reservation in government jobs.

Lok Sabha polls | On ‘popular demand’, Bhaiyya ji is back in Kannauj

"If jobs have to be given, then reservation will also have to be given," Mr. Yadav, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Kannauj, said at a rally in the constituency's Rasulabad area.

Ever since the BJP has came to power in Uttar Pradesh, question papers of 10 examinations have been leaked, he claimed.

"They are deliberately trying to leak papers so that they don't have to give reservations," the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said targeting the BJP dispensation in the State.

The recruitment process was transparent and fair during the tenure of the SP government in the state, Mr. Yadav claimed.

Lok Sabha 2024: Akhilesh Yadav files nomination from Kannauj constituency

The SP chief accused the BJP government at the Centre of not fulfilling its promises. The income of farmers has not doubled in 10 years and, besides farmers, the youth and industrialists are also angry with the BJP, he said.

Mr. Yadav also attacked the BJP on the inflation and electoral bond issues.

The BJP has betrayed every section of society, Mr. Yadav said as he appealed to people to "save the Constitution and the country" by making the INDIA bloc victorious in the polls.

The bloc was formed by opposition parties, including the SP, the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, to take on the BJP in the general elections. The SP had earlier declared Akhilesh Yadav's nephew and former MP Tej Pratap Yadav as its candidate in Kannauj.

Voting will be held in Kannauj on May 13 in the fourth round of the seven-phase elections, polling for which began on April 19.

