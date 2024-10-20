GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP corporator's son marries Pakistani woman online in Uttar Pradesh

Tahseen Shahid gathered with the "baraati" at an imambara and participated in the online "nikah". The bride's family took part in the ceremony from Lahore.

Published - October 20, 2024 09:18 am IST - Jaunpur

PTI
Image used for representation

Image used for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A unique cross-border wedding ceremony took place in this Uttar Pradesh district when a BJP leader's son married a Pakistani girl through an online "nikah".

Tahseen Shahid, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator, had arranged the marriage of his elder son, Mohammad Abbas Haider, with Andleep Zahra, a resident of Lahore. Despite applying for visa, the groom was unable to obtain it due to the ongoing political tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Also Read: Husband of woman who crossed border to meet Pakistani friend files FIR against couple

The situation became even more challenging when the bride's mother, Rana Yasmin Zaidi, fell ill and was admitted to the ICU in Pakistan. In light of these circumstances, Shahid decided to conduct the wedding ceremony online.

Also Read: The marriage vows between Bhatkal and Karachi

On Friday night, Mr. Shahid gathered with the "baraati" at an imambara and participated in the online "nikah". The bride's family took part in the ceremony from Lahore.

Shia religious leader Maulana Mahfoozul Hasan Khan explained that in Islam, the woman's consent is essential for "nikah" and she communicates it to the maulana. He said an online "nikah" is possible when the maulanas from both sides can conduct the ceremony together.

Mr. Haider expressed hope that his wife would get her Indian visa without any hassle.

BJP MLC Brijesh Singh Prishu and other guests attended the wedding ceremony and congratulated the groom's family.

Uttar Pradesh / India / Pakistan

