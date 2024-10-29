BJP, Congress working together to make reservation defunct, says Mayawati 

Labelling the BJP and the Congress enemies of Dalits, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) said both parties, under the garb of being Dalit-friendly, were indulging in a conspiracy to make reservation “ineffective”.

“The activism of casteist parties towards division of quota in reservation proves that the BJP and the Congress are two sides of the same coin. The threat to society and Constitution has not decreased but increased from them. After Haryana, the decision of the Congress governments of Telangana and Karnataka to hurriedly implement reservation within reservation to break up the Dalit unity is aimed at making reservation ineffective and defunct,” alleged Ms. Mayawati on X.

On Monday (October 28, 2024), the Karnataka government announced the setting up of a one-man commission to compile data and take necessary steps to implement internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SC).

The former four-time U.P. CM cautioned the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) against what she described as a divisive intent to keep these communities out of political power. “It is necessary to be very cautious about the divisive intentions of casteist parties like the BJP, the Congress and the SP who consider the political power of the SC, the ST and other neglected people as a threat and use every possible tactic so to weaken the legacy of B.R. Ambedkar,” the BSP leader alleged.

