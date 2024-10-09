BJP, Congress, SP obstacles to Bahujan Samaj's pursuit of self-esteem: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) said the BJP, Congress, and Samajwadi Party (SP) are obstacles to the Bahujan Samaj's pursuit of self-esteem and her party is struggling to make them the 'ruling class'.

She took to X to paid tributes to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram on his 18th death anniversary.

"Hundreds of salutations and immense respect to the founder of BAMCEF, DS4 and BSP and Bahujan leader Shri Kanshi Ram ji on his death anniversary today," Ms. Mayawati's post read.

She also expressed gratitude to all the people and followers of the party who paid tribute to him in Uttar Pradesh and across the country.

The BSP chief, while targeting the opposition parties, said, "Gandhiwadi Congress and RSSwadi BJP and SP are not their (Bahujan Samaj's) well-wishers but are obstacles in the path of their self-respect and self-esteem movement." "Ambedkarite BSP is their true destination, which is struggling to make them the ruling class that gives instead of those who ask. This is the message of today," she said.

"The fact that crores of people in the country are forced to live a troubled and helpless life due to poverty, unemployment, caste hatred, injustice and oppression, proves that the governments of Congress and BJP etc., which have been in power most of the time, have neither been true constitutionalists nor true patriots," her post added.