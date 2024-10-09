GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP, Congress, SP obstacles to Bahujan Samaj's pursuit of self-esteem: Mayawati

Gandhiwadi Congress and RSSwadi BJP and SP are not their (Bahujan Samaj's) well-wishers but are obstacles in the path of their self-respect and self-esteem movement, says BSP chief Mayawati

Updated - October 09, 2024 09:46 am IST - Lucknow

PTI
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati. File

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati. File | Photo Credit: ANI

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) said the BJP, Congress, and Samajwadi Party (SP) are obstacles to the Bahujan Samaj's pursuit of self-esteem and her party is struggling to make them the 'ruling class'.

She took to X to paid tributes to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram on his 18th death anniversary.

"Hundreds of salutations and immense respect to the founder of BAMCEF, DS4 and BSP and Bahujan leader Shri Kanshi Ram ji on his death anniversary today," Ms. Mayawati's post read.

She also expressed gratitude to all the people and followers of the party who paid tribute to him in Uttar Pradesh and across the country.

Also Read: Priest Narsinghanand’s remarks: BSP chief Mayawati seeks strict legal action

The BSP chief, while targeting the opposition parties, said, "Gandhiwadi Congress and RSSwadi BJP and SP are not their (Bahujan Samaj's) well-wishers but are obstacles in the path of their self-respect and self-esteem movement." "Ambedkarite BSP is their true destination, which is struggling to make them the ruling class that gives instead of those who ask. This is the message of today," she said.

"The fact that crores of people in the country are forced to live a troubled and helpless life due to poverty, unemployment, caste hatred, injustice and oppression, proves that the governments of Congress and BJP etc., which have been in power most of the time, have neither been true constitutionalists nor true patriots," her post added.

Published - October 09, 2024 09:45 am IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / state politics

