Bhole Baba‘ appears before judicial commission, BJP MLA escorts him in SUV 

Self-styled godman Surajpal alias ‘Bhole Baba’ on Thursday (October 10, 2024) appeared before the judicial commission in Lucknow investigating the July 2 stampede at his congregation in Hathras which led to the death of 121 people, most of them children and women.

Mr. Surajpal, also popularly called as Narayan Sakar Hari, is not named as an accused in the First Information Report (FIR) lodged after the stampede at Fulrai village in Sikandra Rao area of Hathras district. “We are co-operating with the U.P. police and the government. He [Narayan Sakar Hari] was summoned today and he is present. We recorded our statement in writing. Whatever being asked by the commission, we replied,” Mr. Surajpal’s lawyer A.P. Singh said.

The Opposition Congress party targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for one of its MLA Babu Ram Paswan from Puranpur Assembly segment escorting the godman till the office of judicial commission in his vehicle. The Opposition party alleged that it highlights ruling party’s close links with such controversial figures who create superstition in society. “This shows how closely the ruling party and leaders are aliened to figures who create superstition in society. In the past also BJP leaders and government are seen close to jailed Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and Asaram Bapu,” Anil Yadav, U.P. Congress general secretary, said.

“Narayan Sakar alias Bhole Baba is the same person in whose ashram in Hathras, 121 people died in a stampede. Today, the alleged baba reached Lucknow to appear before the judicial inquiry committee. BJP MLA Baburam Paswan himself brought him there in his car. Firstly, to save Baba, the BJP government did not even allow his name to be included in the police charge sheet. Now, BJP MLAs have come out in open to defend Baba. Now when BJP is so intent on saving baba then why will he not get a clean chit. These heretic BJP members do not miss any opportunity to do politics on deaths because for them neither the public nor religion matters,” the U.P. Congress posted on X, tagging a video of the BJP MLA escorting Mr. Surajpal.