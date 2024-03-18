GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bahujan Samaj Party MP joins BJP, hails PM Modi’s development oriented vision 

Sangeeta Azad had defeated BJP’s Neelam Sonkar by over 1,50,000 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha election

March 18, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Sangeeta Azad, Ari Mardanand Seema Kushwaha join the BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary, and other senior leaders at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi on March 18, 2024.

Sangeeta Azad, Ari Mardanand Seema Kushwaha join the BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary, and other senior leaders at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi on March 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)‘s Lok Sabha member from Lalganj, Sangeeta Azad, on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of the ruling party National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary, and other senior leaders.

The MP expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her induction into the party, adding that she is inspired by the development-oriented vision of Mr. Modi which is benefiting women, poor, and farmers.

“PM Modiji has dignified the marginalised, the oppressed, and the poor. I am thankful to respected Modiji, BJP National President J.P. Naddaji, and Union Home Minister shri Amit Shah for including me in the party. I will work with full commitment towards the target of ‘400 paar’ and PM Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat,” Ms. Azad said.

Sangeeta Azad won the Lalganj (Scheduled Caste) reserved Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 on the BSP symbol. She had defeated BJP’s Neelam Sonkar by over 1,50,000 votes. Ms. Azad polled 5,18,820 against the BJP candidate who polled 3,57,223 votes. In the 2024 election, the BJP declared Neelam Sonkar as its candidate for the Lalganj constituency. 

