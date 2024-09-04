Bahraich wolf attack: Despite drone searches, infrared cameras and night vigils 'killer' wolves evade forest officials

A massive search operation is currently underway in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, as wildlife authorities and forest officials scramble to capture a pack of wolves that have been wreaking havoc. With four wolves already successfully caught, the operation is now focused on tracking down the remaining members of the pack.

ADVERTISEMENT

General Manager of the Forest Department Sanjay Pathak said that drones are also being used in the search operation. “We are tracking them [wolves]. No untoward incident has been reported. Drones are also being used in the search operation,” he said.

According to the officials, Tuesday (September 3, 2024) night passed without any reported incidents of wolf attacks, as the search operation to capture the remaining wolves continued without any positive result.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to District Forrest Officer (DFO) Bahraich Ajit Pratap Singh, a multi-pronged approach is being employed to capture the wolf. Specifically, thermal drones are being deployed to track the wolf’s movements, while also relying on identifying pugmarks and gathering intelligence from residents. Mr. Singh reported a recent sighting, but said that the wolf managed to escape due to the commotion caused by the villagers.

The DFO further explained that despite efforts, the thermal drones were unable to locate the wolf. He emphasised that visual confirmation from villagers is crucial, but typically, reports come in after evening, when the drone’s camera capabilities are hindered. The infrared camera’s limitations in low light conditions make it difficult to distinguish between a wolf, jackal, or dog. The DFO also questioned the initial assumption that only two wolves were present. He suggested that there might be a possibility of a third wolf, stating that it’s conceivable that there could be three wolves instead of just two. To address this, the team has escalated its efforts, deploying four thermal drones to catch the wolves.

Forest Minister of Uttar Pradesh Government Arun Saxena will also visit Bahraich to monitor the situation today. The Forest Minister will reach Bahraich Circuit House at noon and after that, he will hold a review meeting with senior officials of the Forest Department on the wolf attack in the Collectorate auditorium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Widespread panic has gripped Bahraich district due to the presence of wolves, prompting a swift response from the forest department team, who arrived in the village upon receiving reports of the wolf’s presence.

Mahsi MLA Sureshvar Singh also visited Barah Bigha village to assess the situation. According to the MLA, one wolf was sighted in Barah Bigha village of Kotiya Gram Panchayat. The MLA further claimed that there are likely three wolves in total who are currently evading officials. He explained that the hunting pattern suggests the presence of three wolves, with one wolf conducting reconnaissance before two others venture out to hunt.

Meanwhile, the total number of people who have sustained injuries in the alleged wolf attacks in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh has risen to 34, a doctor at the Community Health Centre in Mahasi said on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, the Superintendent of the Mahasi Community Health Centre, Dr. Ashish Verma said, “We have a list of a total of 34 persons who were injured in animal attacks. All have been treated while two of them were referred to the District Hospital in Bahraich. We had inquired about their situation, and both of them are stable.”

The Uttar Pradesh Police and the Forest Department had earlier caught four wolves under ‘Operation Bhediya’ in Bahraich district. The pack of wolves is said to be behind several attacks on villagers in the region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.