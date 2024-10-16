Bahraich violence aftermath: Uttar Pradesh Government initiates action against police officials

Days after violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led State Government has initiated action against police officials. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Hardi police station and in-charge of the Mahsi area have been removed. Circle Officer (CO) Mahsi Rupendra Gaur has been removed. CO Ravi Khokhar of Rampur has been given charge of CO Mahsi in Bahraich.

Yogi Adityanath meets Bahraich violence victim’s kin, says culprits will not be spared at any cost

Earlier on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that providing justice to the family of the victim of the Bahraich violence is the Government's top priority and the culprits will not be spared at any cost. He said this after meeting with family members of the deceased of the Bahraich incident in Lucknow.

The family has been provided ₹10 lakh, a house under the PM Awas Yojana and an Antyodaya card. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak ordered a high-level inquiry into the Bahraich incident and he assured that strict action would be taken against those involved.

A person was killed while several others were injured after a clash erupted between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday (October 13, 2014). According to the police, the procession was passing by a Muslim area when the two groups argued over some issues.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP), Vrinda Shukla, said, "In Mahasi's Maharajganj area, a procession was passing by a Masjid through a Muslim area. The groups argued on some issues. A person from the Hindu community died after bullets were fired at him, and thereafter, a tense situation arose. "Police also conducted a route march after clashes erupted during Durga idol immersion in the Mahasi Maharajganj area in Bahraich. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the situation and emphasised that those who disrupt peace in Bahraich will not be spared.