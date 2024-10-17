ADVERTISEMENT

Bahraich violence: 5 suspects held after encounter with U.P. cops

Published - October 17, 2024 04:26 pm IST - Bahraich

Two of the suspects suffered gunshot injuries; the accused were allegedly trying to flee to Nepal

PTI

File picture of security personnel in a violence-affected area, in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh | Photo Credit: PTI

Five suspects in the Bahraich violence case were arrested Thursday (October 17, 2024) after an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in which two of them suffered gunshot injuries, a senior official said.

The accused were allegedly trying to flee to Nepal, which shares a border with Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

"Five accused have been arrested," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash told a news channel.

On the encounter, he said, "I have information of exchange of fire and gunshot injuries."

Mr. Yash said the Bahraich police, investigating the murder and subsequent violence, has already established the link of one of the accused in Nepal.

Violence broke out at Maharajganj in the Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich district on Sunday (October 13, 2024) allegedly over loud music being played outside a place of worship during a Durga Puja immersion procession.

Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, part of the passing group, died of gunshot wounds in the ensuing violence.

The incident triggered vandalism and arson in the area with angry mobs torching several houses, shops, showrooms, hospitals and vehicles.

