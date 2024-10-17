GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bahraich violence: 5 suspects held after encounter with U.P. cops

Two of the suspects suffered gunshot injuries; the accused were allegedly trying to flee to Nepal

Published - October 17, 2024 04:26 pm IST - Bahraich

PTI
File picture of security personnel in a violence-affected area, in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh

File picture of security personnel in a violence-affected area, in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh | Photo Credit: PTI

Five suspects in the Bahraich violence case were arrested Thursday (October 17, 2024) after an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in which two of them suffered gunshot injuries, a senior official said.

The accused were allegedly trying to flee to Nepal, which shares a border with Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

Bahraich communal violence: Internet services restored in after four days, police warn against rumours

"Five accused have been arrested," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash told a news channel.

On the encounter, he said, "I have information of exchange of fire and gunshot injuries."

Mr. Yash said the Bahraich police, investigating the murder and subsequent violence, has already established the link of one of the accused in Nepal.

Bahraich violence aftermath: Uttar Pradesh Government initiates action against police officials

Violence broke out at Maharajganj in the Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich district on Sunday (October 13, 2024) allegedly over loud music being played outside a place of worship during a Durga Puja immersion procession.

Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, part of the passing group, died of gunshot wounds in the ensuing violence.

The incident triggered vandalism and arson in the area with angry mobs torching several houses, shops, showrooms, hospitals and vehicles.

Published - October 17, 2024 04:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.