In the wake of wolf attacks, the Bahraich district administration has built shelter homes to protect the villagers from the menace. The district administration has converted the Panchayat Bhawan built earlier into a shelter home.

In Chandpaiya village of Mahasi tehsil of Bahraich, the administration has converted the Panchayat Bhawan into a shelter home so that the villagers who do not have homes or houses with wooden doors can take shelter in these protected accommodations.

Many people are living in these protected homes due to the fear of wolves and the dilapidated condition of their houses. The people living in the Panchayat Bhawan shelter home narrated their ordeal about the terror of wolves that had spread in the village as they were forced to leave their homes and live here.

The elderly people living in the shelter home said that due to fear of wolf attacks, they have shifted to this safe place.

"Our houses have become dilapidated and we had to take shelter here," an elderly villager said. Two days ago a wolf was seen here at night and a woman was attacked last month and she was treated in the hospital," he said.

The supervisor at the shelter home said, "Here arrangements have been made for the villagers to stay. 7 to 8 people come here to stay. Some people have been staying for the last 5 days and others for the last 10 days. As the number of people will keep increasing more arrangements will be provided. They are staying here due to fear and the poor condition of their homes. Here the MLA and panchayat officials are taking care. There is an adequate arrangement of drinking water and toilets."

The search operation is underway in Bahraich to hunt the remaining two 'killer' wolves. So far 4 wolves have been caught.

Drone visuals taken on Saturday morning at Harbaksh Purwa village showed a vast stretch of agricultural land under surveillance.

On Saturday morning, 2-3 kilometres away from Harbaksh Purwa, forest officials conducted a search operation to capture the wolf as it was located here on Friday night with the help of thermal drones.

The search for the "man-eater" wolves in Bahraich has been intensified, with the entire area being divided into four sectors and continuous monitoring operations underway.

The affected area of 30-35 kilometres has been divided into four sectors, with 165 forest personnel, including senior officers, deployed to conduct the search operation.The Forest Department, Police Department, and District Administration have established coordination to conduct night patrols in affected areas, resulting in no incidents at night.

General Manager of the Forest Department, Sanjay Pathak, said that after the casualties have been reported, forest officials and other officials have been on alert.

"The forest officials and other officials have been on alert after the casualties were reported. Drones are being used to catch the wolves. Four wolves have been caught so far, and cameras have been installed everywhere to track the wolves," said Mr. Pathak.

