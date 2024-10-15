GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bahraich communal violence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to meet family of the youth killed

The 22-year-old man killed in communal violence in Bahraich, Ram Gopal Mishra's family members will meet the Chief Minister in Lucknow

Published - October 15, 2024 12:16 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Bahraich: Police personnel deployed to maintain law & order in a violence-affected area, a day after a 22-year-old man was killed in communal violence during a Goddess Durga idol immersion procession, in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. File

Bahraich: Police personnel deployed to maintain law & order in a violence-affected area, a day after a 22-year-old man was killed in communal violence during a Goddess Durga idol immersion procession, in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be meeting on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) with the family members of the 22-year-old man killed in communal violence in Bahraich district two days back, BJP MLA from Mahsi Sureshwar Singh said.

Ram Gopal Mishra's family members will meet the Chief Minister in Lucknow. Before leaving for the State Capital, they told reporters in Bahraich that they were going to demand justice.

Mr. Singh said, "They [the family of Mishra] have already demanded justice from the chief minister. Apart from this, I do not know what they will ask for. But it is certain that they will get more than what they expect." He added that Ram Gopal Mishra's wife Roli Mishra, his father Kailash Nath Mishra, mother Munni Devi and cousin Kishan Mishra were likely to meet the Chief Minister.

Speaking to news persons in Bahraich, Roli Mishra said, "They should be punished the same way they killed my husband." Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Deepak Kumar told PTI that the situation in Bahraich was under control.

Ram Gopal Mishra was shot dead and about half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing as communal violence broke out in the Maharajganj area of Bahraich near Rehua Mansoor village in Mahsi tehsil during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on Sunday(October 13, 2024).

On Monday (October 14, 2024), scores of people, some armed with sticks, walked in his cortege amid cries for justice from the family and others, as tension escalated with shops being burnt down and angry crowds out in the streets.

The last rites of the youth were performed amid heavy security.

Internet services have been suspended in the district as a precautionary measure.

Published - October 15, 2024 12:16 pm IST

Uttar Pradesh / India

