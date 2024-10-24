Azad Samaj Party candidate from Miranpur booked for model code violation ahead of bypolls

A case has been registered against Azad Samaj Party candidate for the Miranpur Assembly bypolls for violating the model code of conduct, officials said.

Party leader Zahid Husain allegedly affixed campaign pamphlets to electricity poles in Miranpur constituency.

Sector Magistrate Anil Kumar Goel said several pamphlets belonging to Husain were found pasted on poles along the Morna-Shukartal road during a routine inspection. The FIR was lodged on Wednesday.

Polling in Miranpur is to be held on November 13.