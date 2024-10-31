Ayodhya sets Guinness World Records with 25 lakh diyas lit, 1,121 people performing aarti together

Two Guinness World Records—the most people performing 'aarti' simultaneously and the largest display of oil lamps — were set at the eighth edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Wednesday (October 30, 2024).

The two records were set on 55 ghats, including Ram ki Paidi, on the banks of the Saryu River in the holy city. Over 25 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) were lit together, and 1,121 'vedacharyas' (teachers of religious texts) performed 'aarti' simultaneously. The diyas were counted using drones.

Pravin Patel, the adjudicator at Guinness World Records, who visited Ayodhya with Guinness Consultant Nischal Bharot for verification, announced the new records here on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) evening.

"With a total of 1,121, U.P. Tourism, District administration of Ayodhya and Saryu Aarti Samiti, you are the Guinness World Records title holder for most people performing diya rotations simultaneously. Congratulations!" Mr. Patel declared.

On the second record, the Guinness adjudicator said, "With a total of 25,12,585, which translates into just over 25 lakh, U.P. Tourism, Government of U.P., District Administration of Ayodhya, and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, you are the new Guinness World Records title holder for the largest display of oil lamps!"

Mr. Patel said he was "absolutely delighted" to verify not one but two Guinness World Record titles — most people performing aarti simultaneously and the largest display of oil lamps.

He said that "most people performing diya rotations (aarti) simultaneously" is a brand new record. "This could not have been set up with just one diya so a minimum target of 250 was set," he said.

For the largest display of oil lamps, the previous record was 22,23,676. This was achieved during the Deepotsav in 2023.

"While it is important that we have the numbers, it is also important that you follow the guidelines. You have met the guidelines for both records," Mr. Patel noted.

Deepotsav — a glowing spectacle marked by the lighting of diyas — has been organised in Ayodhya a day before Diwali since 2017 on the banks of the Saryu river that passes through the holy town revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

According to the U.P. government, teachers of Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University and its affiliated colleges, teachers and students of inter-colleges, voluntary organisations, saints, local public representatives, local administration, tourism and culture ministry etc. played a big role in creating the record.

The milestone was confirmed by a Guinness World Records representative after drone calculations. Upon receiving the certificate, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to Ayodhya, the state, and the nation on "this unforgettable achievement", it said in a statement.

The scale of Deepotsav has grown over the years with 1.71 lakh diyas being lit in 2017, to 3.01 lakh in 2018, 4.04 lakh in 2019, 6.06 lakh in 2020, 9.41 lakh in 2021, 15.76 lakh in 2022, and 22.23 lakh in 2023.

"This year, over 25.12 lakh diyas were lit, symbolising the prosperity and growing pride of the state under the Yogi government," it added.

