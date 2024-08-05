ADVERTISEMENT

Ayodhya rape survivor referred to King George's Medical University for better treatment

Updated - August 05, 2024 06:11 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 05:57 pm IST - Ayodhya, UP

The accused has been linked to the Samajwadi Party and ran an illegal bakery

Materials are being removed from the bakery of Samajwadi Party leader and Ayodhya Gang-Rape accused, Moid Khan during its demolition after it was found to be illegal, in Ayodhya on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The 12-year-old Ayodhya gangrape survivor has been referred to King George's Medical University in Lucknow for better treatment, an official said on August 5.

“She was referred to King George’s Medical University as the women’s hospital in Ayodhya does not have the facility to provide adequate treatment to her,” the district’s Chief Medical Officer Sanjay Jain said.

Mr. Jain added that a team of doctors was accompanying the girl during her transit to Lucknow.

U.P. initiates ‘bulldozer’ action on bakery owned by Ayodhya gang-rape accused

BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have alleged that the prime accused Mr. Moid Khan was a member of the Samajwadi Party and part of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad's team.

On July 30, police arrested Mr. Khan, who ran a bakery in the district's Bhadarsa Nagar, and his employee Raju Khan, in connection with the minor's gangrape.

“Moid Khan and Raju Khan raped the girl two months ago and also recorded the act. The incident came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant during a medical checkup,” they (BJP leaders) said.

Akhilesh Yadav urges court to provide security to Ayodhya rape victim

"This is a case of Ayodhya. Moid Khan is from the Samajwadi Party and is a member of the Ayodhya (Faizabad) MP's team. He has been found involved in the rape of a 12-year-old girl. The Samajwadi Party has not taken any action against him," Adityanath said in the assembly on August 1.

The chief minister also met the girl's family last week. The Ayodhya district administration demolished Khan's "illegal" bakery on August 3.

