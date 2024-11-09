 />
Ayodhya Ram temple: Completion delayed by three months owing to worker shortage, stone replacement

"The complete construction is now expected by September 2025 instead of June 2025," said Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the construction committee.

Published - November 09, 2024 02:08 pm IST - Ayodhya

PTI
A view of the ongoing construction work of the temple dome, at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (File photo used for representational purpose only)

A view of the ongoing construction work of the temple dome, at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (File photo used for representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: ANI

“The Ram temple in Ayodhya, initially scheduled for completion by June 2025, will now likely be finished by September 2025,” said Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the construction committee.

Mr. Mishra cited a shortage of around 200 workers and the need to replace certain stones on the temple's first floor as primary reasons for the delay. "Currently, we are facing a labour shortage, causing delays in construction," he said on Friday (November 8, 2024.)

"The complete construction is now expected by September 2025 instead of June 2025," added Mr. Mishra, chairman of the Temple Construction Committee.

He said while 8.5 lakh cubic feet of red 'Bansi Paharpur' stones have been readied for the temple boundary and delivered to Ayodhya, construction has slowed owing to the reduced workforce.

In addition to the worker shortage, Mr. Mishra noted that some stones on the first floor appeared "weak and thin" and will be replaced with 'Makrana' stones to ensure durability.

A recent two-day meeting of the temple construction committee also reviewed the status of other structures associated with the temple, including the auditorium, boundary, and circumambulation path, all of which remain under construction.

Mr. Mishra said that statues for the temple, including those for Lord Ram's court and six surrounding temples, are in production in Jaipur and are expected to arrive in Ayodhya by December.

"The sculptor has assured us that all statues will be completed by year-end," he stated, adding that final decisions regarding their placement within the temple complex will follow. Two statues of Ram Lalla, already accepted by the temple trust, are also set to be installed in prominent locations.

Discussions continue on improving visitor flow, specifically addressing a smoother exit route for devotees after visiting the Janmabhoomi path. Mr. Mishra acknowledged the crowding issues and emphasised that these considerations are part of the planning process to enhance accessibility for visitors.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / Ayodhya Ram Temple / Ayodhya

