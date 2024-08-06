Ayodhya gang rape case: BJP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar seeks Faizabad MP’s resignation

Raising the political temperature over the Ayodhya gang rape case, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) demanded the resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad on Monday.

“He (Awadhesh Prasad) should resign. The main culprit behind the incident is an SP leader who worked closely with him. The SP has a history of protecting criminals,” said Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar. Prime accused Moid Khan, an SP worker in Ayodhya, and his employee Raju Khan were arrested in connection with the case of raping a 12-year-old minor girl over a period of two and half months and recording the act.

The issue has become central to the BJP-led NDA’s political discourse since last week with the ruling party trying hard to puncture the PDA (Pichada, Dalit, and Alpasankhyak or Backwards, Dalits and Minorities) plank of the SP. It has sought to highlight the Backward identity of the victim with several Backward Class leaders of the ruling alliance attacking SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over the incident.

“Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA is a big lie. These people who raise the slogans of PDA and feel proud of the fact that they won in Ayodhya, it looks that they have won with the help of such criminals. Is this the SP’s idea of PDA, where a 12-year-old from the marginalised sections faces such a crime?” U.P. Minister Sanjay Nishad had said while visiting the kin of the victim.

U.P. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is the key Backward Classes face of the BJP, hinted at the Muslim identity of the prime accused. “It is the innate nature of the SP to save rapists. If the rapist is a Muslim, then the entire Saifai family [SP leadership] puts its weight behind saving him,” the Deputy CM had alleged.

The BJP sent a three-member party delegation comprising OBC leaders and Rajya Sabha MPs Baburam Nishad and Sangeeta Balwant Bind, and U.P. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Class Welfare Narendra Kashyap on Sunday to meet the family members of the girl. The team will submit its fact-finding report to BJP OBC Morcha chief K. Laxman.