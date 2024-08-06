Ayodhya Development Authority quietly denotifies land used for Army practice and training

Controversy erupted after the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) denotified the land for Army training, allegedly after it was purchased by several high-profile people including Adani Group, Baba Ramdev and Sri Sri Ravishankar.

Divisional Commissioner Ayodhya told The Hindu that the denotified land had never belonged to the Army and the government is set to construct a temple museum on the same.

The matter pertains to reports of denotification of Majha Jamthara village in Ayodhya district, which is was being used for the firing and artillery practice by the Army with its huge cantonment and Dogra Regimental centre here. Due to security and safety issues, construction and commercial activities were prohibited here.

Speaking to The Hindu, advocate Praveen Dubey, who took the matter of encroachment in the 14 villages (5,419 hectares) situated nearby and around the Army cantonment and were used for Army’s training purposes, to the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court, said he was shocked to know that while the matter of was pending in the HC, the State especially denotified Majha Jamthara in May this year.

“All I can tell you is that encroachment is there in all 14 villages and this is a major security concern,” he said adding that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have also constructed commercial establishments on this land and no one is paying heed to the issue.

Responding about the need for de-notification of the village, Divisional Commissioner Ayodhya, Gaurav Dayal said that the Majha Jamthara village does not belong to the Army and it’s a mix of nazul and private ownership.

“As per the notified Master Plan of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), the land use of that area is park and open spaces. It also used to be notified for Army firing every 5 years on the recommendation of the DM but in a routine fashion. No firing has taken place in that location for decades,” Mr. Dayal said.

He added that the place has been denotified to enable development of parks, open spaces and related activities of public nature in line with the notified land use of that area.

“Private land owners will not be able to carry out any commercial activity in that area despite the denotification since the land use still remains park and open spaces,” he added.

On being asked if the government is also developing any project on this land, the official said that a massive temple museum is proposed to be build here.

Taking a dig at the UP and Central government, both lead by the BJP, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the saffron party is hiding behind the religion to benefit a few people.

“Do you want to know what they actually do while hiding behind religion and nationalism?,” Mr Khera wrote on X.

“Land notified as buffer zone for Army Training is first bought by Adani, Ravi Shankar & Baba Ramdev and is then de notified by the Governor,” he added.

