Ayodhya Deepotsav: Festivities set to break Guinness World Record as 28 lakh diyas

The Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya began on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) with a procession of more than a dozen tableaux depicting scenes from the Ramayana.

This is the eighth edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya and the first Diwali following the consecration of the Ram Temple in January this year.

Meanwhile, Ahead of Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh said, “This is the first ‘Deepotsav’ after the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and every effort has been made to give grandeur, and divinity to this programme. Many things will be made to create new records this year.”

He said, “The special thing this year will be that we have managed to light 28 lakh diyas by breaking all our previous records. Apart from this, we will also perform Aarti with 1,100 diyas at the Sarayug Ghat with 1,100 Vedacharyas. That too will create a new record in the Guinness Book of World Records...”

The tableaux, which moved along the Ram Path, featured performances by classical dancers from across the country. Locals welcomed the procession, showering it with flower petals.

"We are representing the culture of our State and are feeling blessed," said Sakshi, a participant from Jammu and Kashmir.

Vishal Sharma, another participant from J-K, said he was grateful to be a part of the first Diwali celebration after the temple's consecration.

Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, too welcomed the procession. "It's a moment of joy for everyone as it is a festive occasion. We are also celebrating like others."

Officials said that an order for the diyas has been placed with the local artisans. The government has made arrangements to host around 5,000 to 6,000 people at the ghats. Forty jumbo LED screens have been set up to beam the event live.

The Deepotsav will feature performances by artists from Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia and a staging of Ram Lila from Uttarakhand.