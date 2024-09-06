Ayodhya and Tamil Nadu share a unique bond, says U.P. CM 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday (September 5, 2024) participated in the Maha Kumbhabhishek and Prana Pratishtha ceremony of the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Ayodhya, built in South Indian style. He hailed the temple as a significant contribution to the strengthening of the vision of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, which will lead to the strengthening of the deep historical connection between Ayodhya and Tamil Nadu. Mr. Adityanath offered prayers at the newly consecrated Shivalinga of Lord Mahadev at the temple and performed circumambulation ritual.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thousands of years ago, when Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram set out to search for Maa Sita in Sri Lanka, he worshipped his beloved Lord Shiva after building a bridge in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. It serves as a reminder of India’s unity, where spiritual consciousness continues to rise. Such efforts (Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple) are aligned with Prime Minister Modi’s “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” vision, further reinforcing the idea of national oneness,” Mr Adityanath said.

He claimed that Ayodhya had forged links with Tamils just as Varanasi did through Kashi Tamil Sangamam, the annual programme to celebrate the links between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu. “The temple marks a significant step towards the vision of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.”

Later addressing an award ceremony hosted by Singhal Foundation, Mr. Adityanath said that Sanatana Dharma is the one true religion and any threat to it poses a danger to humanity as a whole. “Sanatana Dharma is the singular true religion, any threat to it poses a danger to humanity as a whole. If Sanatana Dharma remains on the path of safety and prosperity, it will pave way for the betterment of the global humanity,” said the U.P. CM, addressing the Bharatatma Ashok Singhal Veda Award-2024 ceremony, named after late Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal.

Mr. Adityanath was on a one-day visit to Ayodhya, where he visited the Hanumangarhi temple, offering prayers to Lord Hanuman. He greeted the enthusiastic crowd that had gathered to welcome him. The U.P. CM then proceeded to the Ram temple, where he performed darshan and worship at the feet of Lord Ram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.