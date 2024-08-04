At least 7 killed, 25 injured in bus-car collision on highway in U.P.'s Etawah

Seven people were killed and 25 injured early on August 4 when the bus they were on overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the Usrahar area in Etawah, police said.

Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told reporters that a bus with Nagaland number plate was on its way to Delhi from Rae Bareli, when at around 12.45 am it collided with a car coming from the wrong lane.

According to the SP, The driver of the car, who had been coming from Lucknow and going to Agra, must have fallen asleep and entered the wrong lane.

The collision sent the bus careening into a roadside ditch.

The injured, one of them critical, have been admitted to a hospital, police said.

The SP said there were about 60 people on the bus.

